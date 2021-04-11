IPL 2021 | 'Shot of the tournament': Shubman Gill hits incredible no-look six off Natarajan

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shubman Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill's no-look six in his side's opening IPL 2021 fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad left his fans in awe, who were quick to react to the youngster's impressive shot.

In the SRH-KKR tie at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, Gill picked Natarajan's delivery to punch it over long-on for a maximum. On the first delivery of the fourth over bowled by Natarajan, Gill was quick to judge the length and time the ball for a six.

Opening the innings with Nitish Rana, Gill scored 15 off 13 deliveries before falling prey to Rashid Khan's googly. Rana and Gill stitched a 50-run stand in the powerplay to lay the foundation of a hefty total.

Earlier, after losing the toss, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said that the franchise hoping to do better than last year where it missed out on play-offs spot. "We missed out narrowly last year with qualifying so we will try and go one better this time. Our four foreign players are Russell, Shakib, Cummins and myself," he said.

SRH skipper David Warner, meanwhile, said that they have included Mohammad Nabi as an overseas pick in place of Kane Williamson.

"This wicket will play a little different, it's a lot drier. There wasn't much dew in the last training session, and so that won't make much of a difference. We know what we can chase to be honest, and we prefer doing that. Our foreign players are myself, Rashid Khan, Nabi and Jonny Bairstow," said the SRH skipper.