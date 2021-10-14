IPL 2021, KKR vs DC: Positive intent on and off field reason behind Kolkata's turnaround, says Iyer

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Venkatesh Iyer has credited the side's terrific turnaround in the the second leg of the IPL to the positive intent shown on and off the field by the players and management.

After an underwhelming first half where they lost five of their seven games, KKR won all nine of their matches in the second leg in the UAE to reach the final.

The two-time champions will take on Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash in Dubai after their three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier on Wednesday.

"The brand of cricket that the KKR is playing and by KKR I just don't mean the cricketers who are playing out there but the entire management.

"They way we are thinking, the way we are going about the things that are the real turn around for us," Iyer told KKR chief mentor David Hussey in a video posted on IPL's website. "The intent we are showing not just on the field but off the field is that what brought us here," he added.

Chasing a modest target of 136, Iyer smashed a 41-ball 55 and, alongside Shubhman Gill (46), set up KKR's win over DC. "I wasn't chasing 136, I just went out there to bat. I just wanted to play first play six overs and see what the situation is. That brough the best," he said.

Asked about the final against CSK on Friday in Dubai, he said: "I am not going to treat it as a final or big game. I will just play my game and give my best and that hat the entire team is going to do."