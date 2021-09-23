Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: How PBKS' Deepak Hooda came under BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit's radar | EXPLAINED

On Wednesday, Punjab Kings' (PBKS) batsman Deepak Hooda was reported to be under scanner from the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) for a potential violation of the anti-corruption code. One of the social media posts from Deepak Hooda's Instagram account ahead of the side's 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match against Rajasthan Royals came under radar from the BCCI ACU.

Hooda had taken to Instagram at around 2 PM ahead of the side's match against Rajasthan Royals, writing "Here we go @punjabkings #pbksvsrr #ipl2021 #saddapunjab." He wrote a helmet in the picture, seemingly preparing for a practice session.

"ACU will look into this post. Our restrictions are that there shall not be any talk about the composition of the team," an official from the BCCI ACU was quoted by news agency ANI.

IPL 2021: BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit to check Deepak Hooda's Instagram post for possible breach of guidelines

What does the code say?

Deepak Hooda's Instagram post is likely to come under scanner for a potential violation of Article 2; 2.3 of the 'Offences Under The Anti-Corruption Code', which details on the 'Misuse of Inside Information'.

Article 2; 2.3 of the 'Offences Under The Anti-Corruption Code', which details on the 'Misuse of Inside Information'.

While this addresses on using the 'Inside Information for Betting purposes in relation to a Domestic Match or in a Match organized by or falling within the jurisdiction of the BCCI or a Member Cricket Association,' the rule also provides a sidenote which could be problematic for Hooda.

Read the note in full:

NOTE: Any potential offence under the Article will be considered on its own set of facts and the particular circumstances surrounding any relevant disclosure. For example, it may be an offence under this clause to disclose Inside Information: (a) to journalists or other members of the media; and/or

(b) on social networking websites where the Participant knew or should have known that such disclosure might lead to the information being used in relation to Betting. However, nothing in this Article is intended to prohibit any such disclosure made within a personal relationship (such as to a member of a family) where it reasonable for the Participant to expect that such information can be disclosed in confidence and will not be subsequently used for Betting.

In simple words, even if a particpant (player) shares an inside information unknowingly, they can be charged under the code. However, it remains to be seen whether BCCI determines Deepak Hooda's Instagram post as 'Inside Information'.