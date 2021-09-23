Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPAK HOODA IPL 2021: BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit to check Deepak Hooda's Instagram post for possible breach of guidelines

A post by Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Deepak Hooda has come under scanner from the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) and will be checked to ascertain if it violates the anti-corruption guidelines laid by the body.

Hooda had taken to Instagram at around 2 PM ahead of the side's match against Rajasthan Royals, writing "Here we go @punjabkings #pbksvsrr #ipl2021 #saddapunjab."

Speaking to news agency ANI, an ACU official said that while the Instagram post doesn't reveal the team, the body will look into it to see if it breaches any specific guideline.

"ACU will look into this post. Our restrictions are that there shall not be any talk about the composition of the team," the official said.

The official further said that there are guidelines for dos and don'ts for the cricketers.

Former ACU chief Ajit Singh had said during the last year's IPL that the social media interactions of all cricketers were being monitored closely by his team.

"See, while the number of venues is less, the hurdles of physical movement due to the coronavirus pandemic also means that approaches if any will be made through social media. So, we are going to be closely monitoring the same and ensuring that there is nothing that escapes the team's eyes," he had said.

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League resumed on September 19 following a three-month break, after the season was suspended mid-way in May due to multiple COVID-19 infections within squads of various franchises.