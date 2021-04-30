Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Exclusive: Prithvi Shaw has worked brilliantly on mental aspect of game, says Murali Kartik

Prithvi Shaw was brilliant for Delhi Capitals in their game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. The swashbuckling opening batsman slammed 82 off merely 41 deliveries and also reached his half-century in merely 18 balls.

DC eventually chased down the 155-run target with 21 deliveries to spare.

In India TV's post-match show 'Cricket Dhamaka', former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik opened up on Shaw's incredible match-winning knock for the Capitals.

"I thought they will win by 10 wickets but they lost a few wickets in an attempt to finish the game quickly. Prithvi Shaw was brilliant. He absolutely annihilated the Kolkata Knight Riders; to an extent that they could never make a comeback in the game," Kartik said.

The former Indian spinner further noted that more than his batting technique, Shaw has worked on his mental strength which has worked wonders for the Mumbai-born batsman.

"This game is incredible. Both, Shaw and Shubman Gill traveled to Australia for the Test series. Shaw was dropped after the first Test due to poor form and Gill impressed with his performances in the remainder of the series. Now in the IPL, Gill can't perform to his level while Shaw is making it count.

"This shows how incredible this game really is and how form and confidence play a major role.

"Shaw opened up earlier on working with Pravin Amre on his batting technique. But sometimes, with technique, a player also needs to work on their mental strength and I think Shaw has done it brilliantly," said Kartik.

Shaw (266 runs) is currently the third-highest scorer in IPL 2021 -- only behind fellow teammate and opener Shikhar Dhawan (311 runs) and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (270 runs).