Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians fantasy tips.

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2021 campaign has been off to a perfect start with a commanding win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their season opener last Sunday. However, next up is two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have been an Achilles heel of the Kolkata outfit and have won their last two head-to-head matches with a convincing 8-wicket win.

As both the teams share as many as seven titles between them, a closely fought battle is still on the cards with the teams laced with some quality players in their arsenal.

And as the two sides meet on Tuesday, let's take a look at Dream11 KKR vs MI Dream11 Predictions and KKR vs MI Dream11 fantasy tips, player updates, KKR vs MI playing XI updates, IPL Dream11 Prediction Today match, and Dream11 fantasy tips.

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik

Ishan Kishan has been a revelation over the past two years and has come out as a much-improved players who can score runs consistently; making him a default pick for the line-up. KKR vice-captain Dinesh Karthik looked a lot at comfort in the last match and was able to express himself without leadership responsibilities on his shoulder.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma failed to build on the good start he had in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore but given his recent run of form, the experienced leader is one innings away from hitting it big.In-form Suryakuymar Yadav and Shubman Gill are the other two unavoidable picks.

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya

MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya didn't bowl in the last match but given his ability to hammer bowlers at his mercy with the bat, nobody likes to miss out on such a talent. KKR's Andre Russell is a similar proposition and must be egging on to take the lead role in team's wins.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Filled with star-studded bowlers, fans are left spoilt for choices but the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and KKR's Pat Cummins are a must given their ability to impact the game. Young pacer Prasidh Krishna must be motivated after he did the damage in the opening spell that was expected of him in the last game. Spinners are yet to make an impact in IPL but Varun Chakravarthy can still turn things around on his own.