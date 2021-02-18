IPL 2021 Auction: New Zealand's Adam Milne becomes Mumbai Indians' first buy; fetches Rs 3.2 crore

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Auction: New Zealand's Adam Milne fetches Rs. 3.2 crore; goes to Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals engaged in a bidding war for New Zealand pacer Adam Milne, with the former eventually prevailing. The MI bought Milne for Rs 3.2 crore in the IPL 2021 Auction.

Mumbai Indians had released many of their overseas pacers, including Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson and Mitchell McCleneghan. Lasith Malinga also announced his retirement from franchise cricket earlier this year, which left MI going for overseas fast bowlers in the auction.

Milne was MI's first buy in the IPL 2021 auction.

The New Zealand pacer has previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. However, he played only five games in the tournament, taking four wickets.

Milne has played 108 T20s so far, taking 121 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64.

Here's the squad of MI so far:

Retained Players: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan

Players bought: Adam Milne