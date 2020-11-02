IPL 2020 | What happens if teams are tied on points and NRR

Image Source : IPLT20.COM What would happen if the teams are tied on points as well as the Net Run Rate? Read to find out.

The race for the playoff berth has hardly been so intense as it is in the current season in the Indian Premier League. While only two matches remain the league, Mumbai Indians is the only franchise which has qualified for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet tonight, and the winner will take the second place in the league table and qualify for the playoffs. The loser, along with Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be eyeing the third and fourth spot when David Warner's men meet MI in the final league game of the season on Tuesday.

As the race to grab playoff berths enter decisive phase, with four teams fighting for three spots on Monday and Tuesday, it is possible that more than one team finish with the same number of points on the table -- and, in the highly unlikely scenario, even on the net run rate.

After Monday's game decides the second place, there is a chance that three of the teams looking for the remaining two spots could be locked on same points -- 14. If such a thing happens, number of wins will be considered according to IPL match-playing conditions. The team with most wins will be placed at a higher position.

Rule 16.10.2.1 of IPL's match-playing conditions states: The team with the most wins in matches in the League during the season will be placed on the higher position.

However, if the number of wins are same, then the net run rate will be considered.

Rule 16.10.2.2 states: If there are teams with equal points and equal wins during the season, then in such case the team with the higher net run rate (as calculated in clause 16.12 below) will be placed in the higher position.

If, however, two teams are locked on the same points, number of wins, and even net run rate, then the number of wickets taken by the team will be considered.

Rule 16.10.2.3 states: If following the net run rate calculation above there are teams which are still equal, then the team with the higher number of wickets taken per fair balls bowled in the matches played that season in which results were achieved will be placed in the higher position.

Here are the current points and NRRs for all the five sides in contention for three playoff spots:

Position Team Points NRR 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 -0.145 3 Delhi Capitals 14 -0.159 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 -0.214 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 (One match remaining) +0.555

In case, if the teams are equal on even this, then the decision will be made through draw of lots.

Rule 16.10.2.4 says: If still equal at the end of the regular season then the team position will be determined by drawing lots.

