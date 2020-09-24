IPL 2020 | 'Would love the opportunity' to open for Mumbai Indians, says Suryakumar Yadav

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav talked about his batting position, Rohit Sharma's exploits against KKR and Jasprit Bumrah's "strong" comeback.

Mumbai Indians registered their first-ever win in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday when they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. The side secured a dominant 49-run victory over Dinesh Karthik's men, riding majorly on the contributions from Rohit Sharma (80 off 59 deliveries) and pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson, who took two wickets each.

Suryakumar Yadav, who also played an important knock of 47 off 28 deliveries in the MI innings, talked about the game in detail during the post-match press conference. Yadav formed an important partnership alongside skipper Rohit after Quinton de Kock was dismissed early in the first innings.

Rohit, who had a poor outing in the first match, came back strongly as he looked in groove, slamming three fours and six sixes en-route his 80-run innings.

"I think he is a world class batsman and he knows what dimensions are there on the ground," Yadav said about the MI captain.

"When we're at Wankhede and we go out to bat, he keeps it very simple and the same thing he has been carrying to Abu Dhabi as well. Yes, the boundaries are big but I don't think there was any drastic change in his batting. He just kept things very very simple, played his natural game what he is known for and the result is in front of you."

Yadav has previously had opening stints with Mumbai Indians, but currently bats at number three. "That is completely team management's call. I have loved opening for the Mumbai Indians last two years as well, whenever they give me an opportunity I would love that," Yadav said on his batting position.

Yadav further heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, calling him the "best bowler in the world." He also said that having three world-class fast bowlers in the playing XI is a "blessing."

"I think it was almost the same from the last game. There wasn't that much dew as we expected but having three world-class quickies in your team is always a blessing and I'm sure they will continue the same way they've been doing," said the MI batsman.

"I think he (Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world. His rhythm, his work ethics and his discipline during the training sessions have been unbelievable, as I've been seeing in the last few days. Of course he has come back really stronger and he will keep getting stronger as the game progresses."

