IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Both the sides have contested in 24 IPL matches so far, with KKR winning in 14. Batting first, however, Kolkata take a huge 7-1 lead over RCB in head-to-head clashes.

Riding high on confidence after their comfortable 37-run win over arch-rivals but struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 28th IPL match on Monday.

Both teams are coming after a win as KKR, too, had pipped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) merely by two runs in a thrilling contest on Saturday.

As both the sides clash in the final match of the first half of the tournament, let's take a look at some of the key stats:

Head to Head: Both the sides have contested in 24 Indian Premier League matches so far, with Knight Riders winning in 14. Batting first, however, the KKR take a huge 7-1 lead over RCB in head-to-head clashes.

At the venue: The only match between both the sides in the UAE, incidentally, also took place in Sharjah, which will be the venue for tonight's game. The Knight Riders had registered a three-wicket victory in a low-scoring thriller which went to the last ball.

Crucial Stats:

- Virat Kohli has scored 99 runs in 94 deliveries against Sunil Narine, while the spinner has dismissed him twice in the Indian Premier League so far. The contest will be the major focus on the night as both are turning lethal for their sides as the tournament progresses.

- Andre Russell loves batting against the RCB. He enjoys an incredible strike-rate of 227.46 against the side, raking up 323 runs in nine matches against the side. His potential absence (due to the injury in KKR's last game) could be a big blow for the Knight Riders.

- Among bowlers who have bowled more than five overs in the tournament so far, RCB's Washington Sundar has the best economy rate (4.89).

