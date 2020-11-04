IPL 2020 | No KL Rahul, Virat Kohli in Brad Hogg's best XI of league phase

Image Source : @IPL KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

The league stage of the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League ended on Tuesday, hence deciding the four teams for the playoffs - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore (in order). And on Wednesday, former Australian cricketer Brag hogg named his best playing XI based on performances in the league stage.

Among some of the notable misses were RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Orange Cap holder KL Rahul and SRH's David Warner.

Hogg picked Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan was his opening pair. Mayank scored 424 runs at a strike rate of 156.4 while Dhawan managed 525 runs at a strike rate of 145.0. He completed the top three with Mumbai's most influential batsman, Suryakumar Yadav at No.3.

For the finishing role, he picked RCB's AB de Villiers and KKR skipper Eoin Morgan, who was also named the captain of Hogg's XI. And added Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder despite Mumbai not using his bowling in a bid to be cautious about his back issues.

In the bowling department he picked two pacers - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami - and two spinners - Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Brad Hogg's best XI from IPL 2020 league phase: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Hardik Pandya, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage