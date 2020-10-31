IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals in Dubai, Hardik Pandya rested

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard on Saturday won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium in their IPL 2020 game against Delhi Capitals.

Pollard is unsure about the pitch and rather wants to see how it behaves. Mumbai made two changes - Hardik Pandya has been rested and Jayant Yadav comes in, and Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces James Pattinson.

"We will field first. Not sure what this pitch will do, it's better to chase down the target. Two changes for us - Hardik is resting today and Pattinson misses out. They have been replaced by Jayant Yadav and Nathan Coulter-Nile. We have been playing well with everyone chipping in, hopefully, it will continue. We need to go hard till the end, not want to get complacent," said Pollard.

Iyer said that he wanted to bat first as Delhi Capitals have performed better when defending the total. Delhi made three chanegs to their lineup.

"We wanted to bat first as well. Previous results tell it's better to bat first. Batting hasn't been up to the mark, hopefully, it will do well today. Three changes for us - Praveen Dubey makes his IPL debut. Prithvi Shaw and Harshal Patel are back. We are motivated to do well as a team, want to finish on a good note," said Iyer.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumra

