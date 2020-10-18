IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians opt to bat first in Dubai vs KXIP, both sides remain unchanged

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians stick to their template as their captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first against Kings XI Punjab on winning the toss in Dubai on Sunday. Both sides remained unchanged.

"We're having a bat first. We want to put runs on the board, the team has done well doing that. We don't need to change that. It is an important game for us and putting runs on the board would be ideal. The team has looked balanced. Guys have put their hands up in different situations. Bumrah is an important cog and him doing well reflects the team performance. We're going in with the same team," said Rohit.

Unfazed over the decision, KXIP skipper KL Rahul prioritized on giving it all in from here on in a bid to for the team to make it to the playoffs.

"We're at that stage where the toss doesn't matter. We need to show energy and try to win everything from here. Last game was too close for comfort but we needed a win like that to get over the line. We're also going in with the same team," said Rahul.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

