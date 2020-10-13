IPL 2020 Mid-season transfer: All you need to know - Rules, eligible players

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings

With 28 matches over in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League presently underway in the UAE, the first half of the season is over. And ahead of the start of the second half, a proposed mid-season transfer will begin, with teams eyeing new recruits from other teams in a bid to plug the holes in their ship.

When will the mid-season transfer window open?

With all teams completing seven games in the league stage, the transfer window will open on Tuesday and will continue for the next five days. A similar window was opened in the previous season as well, although only for uncapped players, but none of the franchises went ahead to use the opportunity.

What is the rule for mid-season transfer?

Only players who have played two or fewer matches for their respective franchise in the first half of IPL 2020 will be eligible for transfer. Both teams have to mutually agree on the deal. The player will only be loaned out to another franchise and would to his orginal side at the end of the season. The original franchise will get a mutually agreed money from the receiving franchise which is not subject to the salary cap of the player. The first fifty per cent of the loan fee will be paid within the first seven days of registration and the remainder within seven days of the final game.

The loanee will also be disallowed to play against his orginal side in the return-leg fixture.

Players eligible for mid-season transfer

Mumbai Indians: Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

Chennai Super Kings: KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Kings XI Punjab: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals: Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomroor, Shashank Singh, David Miller

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav

