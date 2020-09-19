MI vs CSK Dream11 predictions: Fantasy tips for the opening game of IPL 2020

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MI vs CSK Dream11 predictions: Here, you can follow the Dream11 predictions and make your own fantasy team from the first game of IPL 2020, MI vs CSK.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will kickstart the much awaited 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. With the return of cricket, the IPL will also see significant engagement in fantasy gaming, with apps like Dream11 (title sponsors), MyTeam11, MPL, and My11Circle, among others, inviting fans to make their teams and participate.

Two of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history -- MI and CSK will be up against each other in the opening match of the 13th edition here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

The match also marks the return of MS Dhoni to cricket field after more than a year. He was last seen on the field in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Other star players in this match include Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja among others from India, as well as Shane Watson, Kieron Pollard, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Quinton de Kock among others in overseas contingent.

Looking at the pitches in the UAE and their expected behavior, low and slow that will help spinners more, CSK hold an edge over Mumbai as they have Bravo in their ranks, who has the ability to utilise such conditions while Watson's experience could also come handy. Also, with Jadeja, Santner, and Piyush in their side, Chennai have more spin options than their opponents.

Overall, the two sides have met 30 times in the history of the IPL, with Mumbai winning 18 matches and CSK the rest.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shane Watson (v/c), Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh, James Pattinson, Mohsin Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan.

Chennai Super Kings squad:

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi.

