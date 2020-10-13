Live IPL Match SRH vs CSK Stream: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

IP 2020 live streaming SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings, Today Match 29, when and where how to watch Online Live Cricket TV Hotstar jiotv star sports

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 29th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (SRH vs CSK) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) now have no choice but to deliver to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a return fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Despite being termed as one of the most successful teams in the history of the cash-rich league, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team has been completely off-colour so far, suffering five defeats in seven games. CSK have never missed the play-offs in the seasons they have played -- barring the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the Supreme Court banned them following the 2013 IPL betting scandal. But looking at the present circumstances, the Yellow Brigade's journey ahead seems difficult. The main concern for the CSK side is the lacklustre form of their batsmen, especially the ones in the middle-order. While openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis look good with the bat, the others have let the side down, including Dhoni. (LIVE BLOG SRH vs CSK)

Live Score and Updates Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: CSK 167/6 in 20 overs vs SRH in Dubai

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 13 (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif

