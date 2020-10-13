Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020: CSK, SRH look to bounce back

Live score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of SRH vs CSK live IPL match from Dubai. After losing back to back games, Chennai Super Kings will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team which desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday in a battle to keep its IPL hopes alive. The three-time champions and last edition's runner-up, CSK are seeking a revival of fortunes after suffering five defeats in seven games. They are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament. SRH, on the other hand, are only a tad better-placed than CSK at the fifth spot with three wins from seven games. But the five-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday would be hurting the Hyderabad outfit badly as at one stage, they looked in complete control after posting a competitive 158 for 4.Batting has not been SRH's concern at all as the likes of Jonny Bairstow, skipper David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are all among runs and have the ability to shoulder the responsibility on their own. Here you call follow all the live updates from SRH vs CSK live IPL match.

Live Score and Updates Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

18.34 IST: The Orange and Yellow Army have arrived at the stadium for the mega encounter.

The two teams have arrived here in Dubai ahead of Match 29 of #Dream11IPL.#SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/TsNnWDBI0l — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020

18.05 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings live IPL match from Dubai.

