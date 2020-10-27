IPL 2020 | KL Rahul, Kagiso Rabada stick to their Caps

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KL Rahul, Kagiso Rabada

KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada continue to hold onto their respective Orange and Purple Caps following the completion of 46 matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul, who on Monday contributed with 28 runs during Kings XI Punjab's eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, has so far amassed 595 runs in 12 matches and leads the batting chart. He is followed by Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan who has collected 471 runs in 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli comes third in the list with 415 runs in 11 games.

In the bowlers' list, Rabada holds the Purple Cap, having scalped 23 wickets in 11 matches. He is followed by Mohammad Shami who has 20 wickets to his name in 12 matches. With 17 wickets in 12 matches, Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer is at the third spot.

These running caps are presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Kings XI have moved to the fourth spot in the points table. They have 12 points from 12 games. Mumbai Indians are at the top spot with 14 points from 11 games. They are followed by Delhi Capitals who also have 14 points from 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 from 11) complete the podium.

