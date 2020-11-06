Indian T20 League
IPL 2020 | Jasprit Bumrah takes Purple Cap from Kagiso Rabada, Orange Cap stays with KL Rahul

On Thursday evening, Bumrah returned with figures of 4/14 as Mumbai defeated Delhi by 57 runs in Qualifier 1. The 26-year-old now has 27 wickets to his name in 14 matches.

Dubai Published on: November 06, 2020 9:54 IST
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has taken over the Purple Cap from Kagiso Rabada following his menacing spell of fast bowling which helped the defending champions thrash Delhi Capitals to enter the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Thursday evening, Bumrah returned with figures of 4/14 as Mumbai defeated Delhi by 57 runs in Qualifier 1. The 26-year-old now has 27 wickets to his name in 14 matches. Rabada, with 25 wickets from 15 games, is second on the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament. Bumrah's teammate Trent Boult completes the podium with 22 wickets.

In the list of leading run-scorers, KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab continues to lead, with 670 runs from 14 matches and holds onto the Orange Cap. He will, however, not be able to add more runs as Kings XI failed to qualify for the playoffs. SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is next in line with 529 runs from 14 matches. Shikhar Dhawan is third on the list with 525 runs from 15 matches.

SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening. The winner of the match will take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

