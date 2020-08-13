IPL 2020 | 'It is Kings XI Punjab's time to win that trophy', says Glenn Maxwell

Image Source : TWITTER/LIONSDENKXIP Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell believes KXIP can go "all the way" towards the franchise's first IPL title in the 13th edition of the tournament.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that he feels it is time for Kings XI Punjab to lift the IPL trophy in the upcoming edition in the United Arab Emirates. The Punjab franchise is one of the three sides in the current IPL franchises to have not lifted the trophy in their history -- the other two being Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Maxwell said that Punjab can go "all the way this year."

“I certainly feel that the whole competition thinks that it is Kings XI Punjab’s time to win that IPL trophy,” said Maxwell in a conversation with Cricbuzz, as quoted by the official website of Kings XI Punjab.

“It's getting closer and closer for us, they have been working hard for the last six years, and I’m certainly hoping that my addition and a few other additions this year that we can go all the way this year”

Maxwell further said that KL Rahul is a "class act" and that he is excited to team-up with him.

“I think it's good timing. Back in Kings XI colours, certainly looking forward to linking up with the guys in the UAE and hitting the ground running. I can’t wait to start playing with KL Rahul and play on his team rather than against him, I just think he’s an absolute class act,” said the Australian.

The 31-year-old further also feels that the grounds in the UAE are suited to his style of play. “I think I started that tournament really well," Maxwell recalled the UAE leg of the 2014 edition of the tournament.

“The grounds there are still quite big so there’s a lot of open space. There’s not a whole lot of bounce or spin, it is just a nice place to play. Always felt really comfortable there, something about the ground really suits my eye. When you find grounds like that anywhere in the world, you can start to get a real feel for them."

