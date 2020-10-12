Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Fans hails AB de Villiers as Royal Challengers Bangalore thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs

Royal Challengers Banglore played another dominating game in Indian Premier League 2020 as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs on Monday. RCB acquired the crucial two points and at the same time improved their Net Run Rate with the massive win. AB de Villiers was the star of the game for RCB as he slammed 73 not out off just 33 balls in a magnificent batting display to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to 194/2 while batting first in Sharjah.

Apart from De Villiers, Aaron Finch also played a crucial knock of 47 runs from 37 balls to give RCB a solid start alongside Devdutt Padikkal (32). After the openers' departure, skipper Virat Kohli shared a 100-run stand with AB de Villiers, who slammed 5 fours and 6 sixes during his magnificent knock. With boundaries drying up, De Villiers unleashed his array of shots against a disciplined Nagarkoti, smashing him for consecutive sixes, over midwicket, one of which hit a running car.

The South African raced to his fifty in 23 balls as RCB cruised to 83 runs from the last five overs to prop up the total. While Kohli, who played a second fiddle in the partnership, scored unbeaten 33 runs.

Chasing a tall target, KKR lost debutant Tom Banton (8) early with just 24 runs on the scoreboard. After that, a batting collapse was witnessed from KKR. Shubman Gill was the highest scorer for Kolkata as he scored 34 before getting run-out.

The fans on social media hailed the efforts of AB de Villiers and RCB bowler, meanwhile, KKR faced the wrath of trolls.

sir abdevilliers giving his best and virat kohli celebrating it has been the highlight from today's match. pic.twitter.com/J9hNGfPh7d — virat kohli stan acc #1 (@kohliest) October 12, 2020

RCB fans after watching AB De villiers and Virat’s partnership :

#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/rqbW2FQ5c9 — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) October 12, 2020

