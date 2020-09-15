IPL 2020 | Facing Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah will be huge challenge for Raina-less CSK: Gautam Gambhir

Image Source : TWITTER/@MIPALTAN Jasprit Bumrah with Trent Boult

IPL 2020 will pick it up from where it had finished in 2019 as Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener of the 13th edition and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that the defending champions will have the edge against MS Dhoni's men owing to former's new pace acquisition - Trent Boult. Gambhir feels that the combination of the New Zealand left-arm pace alongside Jasprit Bumrah will pose a huge challenge for CSK who will be without Suresh Raina this season.

Gambhir explained that while Boult would bring the ball into the right-handers, Bumrah is "unorthodox" and both are wicket-taking bowlers. He further added that CSK opener Shane Watson is devoid of a decent international experience for a long time and hence the team might struggle against the Mumbai pacers.

“I am very excited to see how Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling together with the new ball. Because Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are world-class bowlers and both of them are wicket-taking options in T20 cricket. A left-arm seamer who brings the ball in for right-handers and Jasprit Bumrah who is unorthodox.

“It will be a huge challenge for Chennai Super Kings as they don’t have Suresh Raina at No.3, plus Shane Watson does not play much international cricket and has not played cricket for a long time, so how he plays against Bumrah and Trent Boult. We will also have to see with whom he would be opening the batting,” Gautam Gambhir said.

The opener will be on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Gambhir further added that Boult's role with the new ball will allow Mumbai to use Bumrah differently during the course of the match.

“I feel the Mumbai Indians have the upper hand if you see the balance and depth of the squad.” They have also added Trent Boult to their squad, who will give them a very good option,” Gambhir added.

“Because you want a bowler who can give you wickets with the new ball so that you can use Jasprit Bumrah in a different manner. So I will want to watch how these two perform, not only in the first match, but in the entire tournament,” Gambhir asserted.

