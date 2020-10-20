Don't underestimate them without giving chance: Fans question Dhoni's comment on CSK youngsters lacking spark

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been criticised not just by veteran cricketers but also by his fans following his "lack of spark" comment on CSK youngsters after the franchise incurred their seventh defeat in the ongoing IPL 2020 season, losing by seven wickets against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chennai, on Monday evening, had struggled with the bat on the slowish wicket, scoring only 126 runs for five wickets after opting to bat first. Rajasthan comfortably chased down the total with 15 balls to spare and even wickets in hand. The defeat left them languishing at the bottom of the points table, with playoffs hope almost over.

After the game, Dhoni said that the youngsters in the camp failed to live up to the expectations which was the reason they stuck with the experienced lot in the playing XI.

“We tried a few things – that is one thing you don’t want to do, you don’t want to do too many chopping and changes because what really happens is after three-four, or five, games you are not really sure about anything,” Dhoni said in his post-match interview. “So you want to give guys a fair go. Then if you are not performing, you switch and go back to somebody else and then you give him the same kind of run. Insecurity is something that you don’t really want to prevail in the dressing room.

“This season, we were not really there. And, also, there were a few chances to the youngsters and maybe we didn’t see the kind of spark that they could have given us to say, okay, push [out] the experienced guy and maybe make some space for them (youngsters).”

Dhoni's remarks invited criticism from fans who questioned the selection of Kedar Jadhav over Jagadeeshan and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter...

MS Dhoni says 'spark' missing in CSK youngsters#MSDhoni #CSKvsRR #IPL2020 @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni



Dhoni sir then what about #jagadeesan



He scored 30 above runs in one match



Give chance to youngsters



Don't underestimate youngsters without giving chance — Tharun Fabio (@Tharun74676445) October 20, 2020

@msdhoni blames youngsters for lacking 'spark' leading to @ChennaiIPL languishing at the bottom of the the table!!



Not giving youngsters a chance to play & then laying blame on them! If shamelessness had a face, it would have Dhoni written all over it. 😡😡#CSK#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/9gVkQxokds — Dr. (Major) Akhilesh Mishra (@maverickilroy) October 20, 2020

Dhoni said they didn't see any spark in the youngsters well how the fuck does the team management expect to see spark without even giving chances and backing the youngsters?Wonder what spark Dhoni sees in players like Jadhav,Chawla and even Thakur!So many young talent is wasted! — Haresh¹ᴰ❤ (@thetall_bloke) October 20, 2020

Absolutely disgusted by what MS said in the post match presser. Youngsters didn't show any spark? Where did you give them a fair shot, MS? Ruturaj in two very tough situations? Or did he expect Jagadeesan to score a 100 on debut? No Sai Kishore at all.



Terrible. — Akhil (@podimasaladosa) October 19, 2020

Outrageous statement by Dhoni to say he didn't find any spark in youngsters to give them a fair run. Jaggi tried hard, showed intent to score 33 on his debut & was dropped unceremoniously. Not sure what spark Kedar Jadhav showed to have made a comeback into the side. Ridiculous. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) October 19, 2020

Really surprised by Dhoni's comment on youngsters. He of all the capts should know that 2 games don't define spark or intent. #IPL2020 #CSK — Abhinandan Nahata (@cricketgyani_an) October 20, 2020

Earlier on Monday, even former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth slammed Dhoni, questioning whether he had seen "spark" in Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav.

“A guy like Jagadeesan… you’re saying youngsters don’t have spark,” Srikkanth said on Star Sports Tamil. “Does Kedar Jadhav have spark? Did Piyush Chawla show spark? Come on, this is all ridiculous, I will not accept his answers today. By going on and on about the process, CSK’s tournament is going to end.”

