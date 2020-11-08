IPL 2020 | DC opt to bat first against SRH in Abu Dhabi; Wriddhiman Saha misses out again, Hetmyer returns

Image Source : PTI Wriddhiman Saha

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 in a bid to capitalise on the vulnerability of Sunrisers Hyderabad during chases. The winner of the game will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final in Dubai on November 10.

Delhi Capitals have brought back Shimron Hetmyer and included leg-spinner, Pravin Dubey, while not revealing their strategy for the opener's slot.

"We had two outings against SRH and I think this is a better outfield to bat against them. Putting on a good total would be a responsibility, and it's a good surface too. You have to take the positives, and do the homework right and I think we have done that well. Rashid is an amazing bowler who can change the game. We have to be aware of him and play smartly. Pravin Dube and Hetmyer come in. It's important to keep things simple, and it's only a matter of executing our plan today," Iyer said.

SRH remain unchanged as Wriddhiman Saha has been ruled out with hamstring tear.

"We would have bowled first, so happy with the toss. You can see a few indentations on the pitch too and hopefully we can take some early wickets in the powerplay. We are supposed to win close games, and that was a kick in the backside to perform and we have performed well since then. Everyone knows their roles in the team. It's a new wicket, new game, different kind of pressure. We have no changes, Wriddhiman Saha has a hamstring tear, so we're playing the same team as the last game," said SRH skipper David Warner.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

