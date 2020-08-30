Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 | Ashwin, Rahane's presence in DC an 'opportunity' to learn as captain: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said it's a good opportunity for him to have experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane in the team. Iyer feels that the Ashwin and Rahane, who have captained Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals respectively in previous IPL, are highly knowledgeable and he will discuss things with them.

Iyer also talked about playing without fans and said it is going to be one of his most important assignments.

“It’s certainly very very different from the last season but challenges excite me. And as a captain, it is certainly going to be one of my most important assignments, just because of how different the setting is. It’s going to be a different IPL no doubt. And we will be without our fans in the stadium. But I think, that only makes us extra motivated to do this for them, the fans,” Iyer said in the video posted on IPL twitter handle.

“Ashwin and Rahane are both individuals who are highly knowledgeable as players and have captained IPL teams before. So for me, this is an opportunity to use as a captain. I can reach out to them when I want to, and share and discuss with them,” he further said in the latest video uploaded on IPL website.

The 25-year-old also talked about head coach Ricky Ponting and claims that the legendary Aussie makes everyone comfortable in the camp and gave him freedom as a captain.

“I feel blessed to be working with someone as Ricky Ponting’s stature so closely. He is such a legend and makes everyone from the most senior one to the newest guy feel at home and as a part of the unit,” Iyer said.

“As a captain, he gives me freedom and that has helped me grow as a captain,” he added.

