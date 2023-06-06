Injury scare for Rohit Sharma ahead of WTC Final - Report

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma suffered an injury scare ahead of WTC Final

The preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final have reached the closing stages with the match set to be played from June 7 (Wednesday). India and Australia have geared up for the summit clash and will be looking to win the trophy at stake. Meanwhile, team India were almost dealt with a blow as their skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury scare in the nets.

It was an optional practice session and Rohit Sharma attended it to take some throwdowns in the nets. But he was hit on the left thumb and was soon attended by the physio. Rohit returned to the nets but soon walked back creating doubts in the minds of the few present at the venue. However, reports state that the injury is not serious and the Indian captain walking back from the nets was only a precautionary measure.

Ahead of the net session, Rohit Sharma also attended the press conference where he shared his thoughts related to WTC Final. He expressed his wish to win 1-2 ICC trophies for India under his captaincy. "I have been given the job to take Indian cricket forward. For me, it’s the same to win as many games and championships. It will be nice to win some titles. But we don’t want to put too much pressure by thinking too much about it.

"Every captain wants to win a championship. I also want to win it. For me, it will be nice if I can win 1 or 2 championships. The next 5 days will be quite challenging for us, but we do understand that winning the championship is not easy," Rohit said.

