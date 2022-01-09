India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Cape Town brings back special memories, says Bumrah

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah during the Indian national cricket team training session at Six Gun Grill Newlands

Jasprit Bumrah is glad to be back at Newlands as one of India's premier fast bowlers, four years after making his Test debut at the same venue.

Seeking their first series win in South Africa, India will lock horns with the hosts in the series-deciding third Test here from January 11-15, and Bumrah will be expected to play a pivotal role with the ball.

"Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I've grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories," Bumrah tweeted after the team's first training session at the venue.

The 28-year-old Bumrah made his Test debut here in 2018 and took four wickets in the match. However, including that of AB de Villiers.

The Indian team lost that match but Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the Johannesburg Test to help the visitors to a fine win. He finished that series with 14 wickets in three matches. He has since grown into the team's leading pacer, picking up more than 100 wickets in overseas conditions.

Overall, Bumrah has taken 107 wickets in just 26 matches and played a role in India's major wins in England and Australia. Interestingly, Bumrah has only played two Test matches at home so far.

Seeking to win their first-ever series on South African soil, India began the rubber on a rousing note, winning the opener at Centurion by 113 runs before succumbing to a seven-wicket defeat in the second Test at Johannesburg.