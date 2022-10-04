Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs SA, 3rd T20: Latest Updates

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score: Can Rohit Sharma's men whitewash Proteas? Toss at 6:30 PM

Follow this space for all the latest updates and live ball-by-ball commentary of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

India and South Africa are all set to go head-to-head for the one final time in this series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Both teams will take the field with opposing objectives. India would want to give game time to players like Rishabh Pant ahead of the World Cup while South Africa would want to finish the series with a win against their name.

Having sealed their first-ever series against South Africa at home, Indian team management has decided to rest its premier batter Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul for the final game. "Yes, both Virat and Rahul have been rested from the final T20I," said a BCCI official. After the final game against the Proteas, Kohli and Rahul will link up with the squad in Mumbai from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup.

