IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Pitch report to records - Here's all about Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

The pitch at the Holkar Stadium stays consistent with true bounce.

It is one of the smallest grounds in India.

India and South Africa are all set to put an end to the 3-match T20I series when the two teams square off for one final time this series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on Tuesday.

India have already sealed the series with a 16-run win in the 2nd T20I. While the men in blue will look to be ruthless, the Proteas, on the other hand, would want to perform way better and avoid the embarssement of a clean-sweep.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you should know about the venue of the series decider.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Stadium stays consistent with true bounce throughout the match. It is generally a very good batting surface with minimal help for the bowlers.

It is one of the smallest grounds in India and that makes six-hitting pretty easy. The ball generally doesn't grip to the surface and spinners don't get much turn.

Significant Record

India recorded their highest T20I score at this ground when they smashed 260 against Sri Lanka at this ground. Rohit Sharma was the architect of the mammoth score, having scored 118 of just 43 deliveries.

Will Toss Matter?

Only two T20Is have been played at this venue. The team batting first won the game once, and the team chasing won it the other time around.

On both occasions, it was India who defeated Sri Lanka. Since the pitch stays consistent throughout the match, it won't be a win the toss - win-match kind of affair.

The Numbers Game - T20Is

Basic Stats

Total matches 2

Matches won batting first 1

Matches won bowling first 1

Average Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 201

Average 2nd Innings scores: 158

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 260/5 by IND vs SL

Lowest total recorded: 172/10 by SL vs IND

Highest score chased: 144/3 by IND vs SL

Lowest score defended: 260/5 by IND vs SL

