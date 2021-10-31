Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
India vs New Zealand Live Score ICC T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs NZ Live Score Updates From Dubai

India vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Follow ball-by-ball scores from IND vs NZ Super 12 Match in T20 WC 2021 from Dubai.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2021 1:00 IST
File photo of Virat Kohli.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Virat Kohli.

Live Score India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs NZ Live Score Updates From Dubai

IND vs NZ Live Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match from Dubai. This is your host Aditya K Halder taking you through the minute-to-minute Live update of the match.

Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial "phoenix rising from the ashes" when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game here on Sunday.

Having endured a nightmare last Sunday against Pakistan, a match that they would like to forget in a hurry, India have a lot of course correction to do against the Kiwis, more so in getting the roles assigned for the players right.

 

