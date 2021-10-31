India vs New Zealand Live Score ICC T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs NZ Live Score Updates From Dubai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli.

Live Score India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs NZ Live Score Updates From Dubai

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match from Dubai.

Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial "phoenix rising from the ashes" when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game here on Sunday.

Having endured a nightmare last Sunday against Pakistan, a match that they would like to forget in a hurry, India have a lot of course correction to do against the Kiwis, more so in getting the roles assigned for the players right.