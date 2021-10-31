IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC T20WC 2021, India Playing XI vs New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rishabh Pant (left) with Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial "phoenix rising from the ashes" when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game here on Sunday.

Having endured a nightmare last Sunday against Pakistan, a match that they would like to forget in a hurry, India have a lot of course correction to do against the Kiwis, more so in getting the roles assigned for the players right.

Ahead of the do-or-die virtual clash, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Dream XI:

Dream11 line-up Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Ish Sodhi

Wicket-keeper (Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway)

Rishabh Pant is a seasoned campaigner and is a top pick among wicket-keepers. Devon Conway has been firing runs heavily this season and is a matter of time for him before he scores big in the format.

Batter (KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma)

The top trio of Indian batters KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walk in the line-up based on their current forms. It's also worth mentioning that Sharma has a strong past record against the Kiwis and could be a good option for a captain as well. New Zealand skipper

All-rounder (Ravindra Jadeja)

Ravindra Jadeja is lone all-rounder to find a place in our line-up given his slow bowling may come handy on Dubai surface. Not to forget his finishing ability down the order.

Bowler (Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Ish Sodhi)

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami didn't had the best of outing in the last match against Pakistan but that takes away nothing from their recent form that included wicket rout in IPL. Kiwis's ever-reliant Trent Boult finds a place in the eleven as well while Ish Sodhi's past record against India gets him in the line-up.

WEATHER REPORT

It will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 27-36 degree celsius. Strong winds are expected -- particularly during the afternoon with speeds likely to go past 23 km/h.

