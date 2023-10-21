IND vs NZ Pitch Report: How will surface at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala play for India's World Cup 2023 match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will take on New Zealand in their fifth match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22

India are up against their nemesis in big tournaments, New Zealand in the fifth game of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. Team India has been outstanding, to say the least in the World Cup so far as they have been hardly challenged apart from that one game against Australia. The bowlers have been outstanding and the batters while chasing targets have looked in a bit of hurry but to do that all over again against an in-form New Zealand side will be a different challenge altogether.

New Zealand have bowled well, fielded well and batted well and haven't let the absence of Kane Williamson affect them one bit. But can they do the same on a conducive wicket in Dharamsala against India? Top two teams, two favourites on a sporting wicket? Should be a cracker!

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Pitch Report

The surface at the HPCA Stadium has played well in the three matches so far. Out of three matches, only one has been a day/night game while the first two matches were played only in the day. The visible difference between the day games in the first day-night game was the amount of swing and help the bowlers got in the evening. A par score looked above par. Yes, the ground is small so no score might seem safe as the surfaces are flat at the HPCA Stadium but the trend in the tournament has been such that even if the captains might decide to bowl, the teams batting first are winning more games if they get a total in excess of 300.

In Dharamsala too, sides batting first have won two out of three matches in the World Cup. While New Zealand have batted first and chased well, India have only chased targets in four games so far. So if New Zealand do decide to bat, India will be in their comfort zone but the Kiwis will be a different gravy altogether both while batting and bowling and hence if the Men in Blue bat first they will hope to bat the 2019 runners-up out of the game.

