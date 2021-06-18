Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 1: Toss delayed as rain washes out first session

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final, Day 1IND vs NZ, WTC Final, Live Score and updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final of inaugural World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton where no.1 ranked New Zealand will take on Virat Kohli's men for the elusive trophy and the ICC Test Mace. New Zealand were the first team to qualify for the final after Australia were docked penalty points for slow over-rate during the Border-Gavaskar series. India booked their berth for the summit clash after defeating England 3-1 at home. The last time they faced each other, incidentally in the WTC tournament, New Zealand had claimed a whitewash in the two-match series. Will Kane Williamson's men emulate the same, riding to an impressive series win in England last week or will India manage to add another feather to their crammed hat? [Live Streaming]