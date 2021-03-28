IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit-Dhawan becomes second Indian pair to score 5000 partnership runs in ODIs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan achieved the record during the final ODI against England on Sunday.

The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan achieved an incredible feat during the third and final ODI of the series against England. The pair became the second from India to score 5000 partnership runs in ODIs after the legendary duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Rohit and Dhawan, who started opening together in the fifty-over format in 2013, achieved the feat in their 111th innings as openers.

Tendulkar and Ganguly also formed a formidable opening pair during their time in the national team.

Rohit and Dhawan also went past Australia's pair of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden en-route their 103-run partnership in the 3rd ODI. This was their 17th century-partnership, surpassing Gilchrist-Hayden's record of 16.

Here's the list of most partnership runs as ODI pair:

Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly (India) - 8227 Mahela Jayawardene-Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 5992 Tillakaratne Dilshan-Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 5475 Marvan Atapattu-Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 5462 Adam Gilchrist-Matthew Hayden (Australia) - 5409 Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes (West Indies) - 5206 ROHIT SHARMA-SHIKHAR DHAWAN (INDIA) - 5023

Here's the list of most century partnerships as ODI pair: