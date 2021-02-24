IND vs ENG: 'Will miss being in stadium today,' says BCCI President Ganguly ahead of pink-ball Test in Motera

Image Source : AP BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that he will miss being in the stadium as the revamped Motera hosts the pink-ball Test between India and England.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tweeted on Wednesday that he will miss being at the stadium as Motera prepares for a return of international cricket with the pink-ball Test between India and England.

Ganguly wrote, "Will miss being at the stadium today ..what an effort it must have been to create this ..pink test was our dream and it's going be the 2nd one in india.hope to see full stands like last time. Under the leadership of Honble Prime minister @narendramodi Amit Shah @AmitShah."

India hosted its first-ever pink-ball Test in Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Earlier, Ganguly had backed the idea of hosting one pink-ball Test in every Test series.

"Absolutely. One pink-ball Test in a series is ideal. Every generation goes through changes, pink ball is one of the main changes for Test match cricket, and to keep Test match cricket alive," Ganguly had said.

The four-match Test series between India and England is currently level at 1-1. After facing a big defeat in the first Test, Virat Kohli's men made a remarkable comeback to beat England by 317 runs in the second Test in Chennai.

Motera will host both, the third and fourth Test of the series, as well as the entire five-match T20I series which begins from March 12.

The ODI leg the tour will be played in Pune.