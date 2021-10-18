Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs ENG Dream 11 Team Prediction Playing 11 ICC T20 World Cup Fantasy Playing Tips: Kohli vs Morgan

Team India will return to action in T20Is when the side takes on England in the 2021 T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai. The game, even though an unofficial one, will mark India's return to colored clothing after July when the side took on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI and T20I series away.

India are chasing their second T20 World Cup title and are boosted by the return of talismanic former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to the dressing room in a mentorship role.

As the side gears up for the T20 World Cup with the first of the warm-up games on October 18, let's take a look at the Dream11 Predictions:

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler (v/c)

Ishan Kishan made a terrific return to form during the final stages of the league phase in IPL 2021 for Mumbai Indians. In the side's final game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kishan scored an incredible 84 off just 32 deliveries. Even as Rishabh Pant has been the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in limited overs for quite some time, India will be tempted to take the field with Kishan in the warm-up game.

Jos Buttler, meanwhile, skipped the second leg of the IPL and will be one of the many English players in need of cricketing action.

Batsmen Dawid Malan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Rahul enjoyed yet another stellar season with the bat for the Punjab Kings in IPL this year and will be aiming to continue his good run in national colours. Dawid Malan, meanwhile, was another English cricketer who will be returning to the field after an extended break.

Captain Kohli and his deputy Rohit, meanwhile, had inconsistent outings in the second leg of the IPL and might avoid taking a rest for the warm-up game against the English side.

All-Rounders Chris Woakes, Hardik Pandya

Pandya may not have bowled for the Mumbai Indians but Team India will need the 28-year-old to fire all guns blazing in the T20 World Cup. Pandya had a forgettable season with the bat for MI and will be aiming to capitalize on the opportunity in the warm-up.

Woakes was the part of the English side which took on Sri Lanka in their last T20I series in June. Since he was another English player who opted out of IPL in UAE, the all-rounder would aim to make a strong return.

Bowlers Mark Wood, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In the absence of Jofra Archer and Sam Curran, Mark Wood will assume the responsibility of leading the English pace attack. Shami and Bhuvneshwar, meanwhile, were impressive for their respective teams in the IPL and will aim to make a mark in the warm-ups as well.

It will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 27-36 degree celsius. Strong winds are expected -- particularly during the afternoon with speeds likely to go past 23 km/h.

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up game India vs England Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.