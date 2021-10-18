Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs England Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch IND vs ENG Warm-Up Match Online

Team India will gear up for the 2021 T20 World Cup with their first warm-up match against England on Monday. The Virat Kohli -led Indian team will take on Eoin Morgan 's side in the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The warm-up game against England marks Team India's return to T20Is after nearly seven months -- incidentally, India last faced Eoin Morgan's side in their last T20I in Ahmedabad. The side has since played in five Tests including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The Indian players were last seen in action in the 2021 Indian Premier League ( IPL 2021), where MS Dhoni -- the mentor for India in the T20 World Cup -- led the Chennai Super Kings to a fourth IPL title.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch India vs England Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Warm Up Match and TV Telecast. You can watch IND vs ENG Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

At what time does India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match start?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will take place on October 18 (Monday).

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakaravarthy

England Squad: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Sam Billings