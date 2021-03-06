IND vs ENG: Adam Gilchrist calls Rishabh Pant 'a true match-winner'; here's how the Indian responded

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant played a solid 101-run knock against England on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad.

It took some time, but Rishabh Pant's performances are finally turning heads for all the right reasons. Over the past few months, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has emerged as one of the side's most important players in the longest format of the game.

On Friday, Pant -- yet again -- playing a crucial knock for the team, bailing the side out of trouble with an impressive century. He scored 101, steering India to a strong lead of 89 runs at the end of Day 2 of the fourth and final Test against England.

Pant's showed great composure in the initial part of the innings, and displayed greater aggression as his innings went on, as he struck important partnerships with Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar to put India in lead in the first innings.

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist took to Twitter to hail the Indian, saying that he is a "true match-winner."

"It’s not just about how many you get, but also when you get them. If you can somehow sync the first with the second, when the team needs it most, you’re a true match winner. Looking at you @RishabhPant17," Gilchrist tweeted.

To this, Pant replied, "Huge compliment coming from you, Gilly! Learned a lot watching you over the years."

Rishabh Pant joined Adam Gilchrist in the list of only wicketkeeper-batsmen who have scored centuries in England, Australia and India.

India finished the second day of the fourth Test on 294/7, taking an 89-run lead in the first innings. While Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 60, Axar Patel was not out on 11.