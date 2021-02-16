IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India inflict heaviest defeat on England by runs in Asia

Image Source : BCCI.TV England faced their heaviest Test loss by runs on Asian soil, as India defeated Joe Root's men by 317 runs.

England faced a 317-run loss against India in the second Test in Chennai, which is now their heaviest defeat on Asian soil. Interestingly, the previous record was also held by India. (won by 246 runs in Vizag, 2016/17)

This was also India's biggest win against England in their history (by runs). Overall, this was India's fourth-heaviest victory by runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the hero of India's win as he scored a century and captured eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Debutant Axar Patel took a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the match, as England were bowled out on 164 in a 482-run chase. He became the 9th Indian bowler to achieve the feat.

Among Indian spinners, he is the sixth to take a five-fer on debut, and second left-arm spinner to the feat since Dilip Doshi in 1979.

Axar dismissed England captain Joe Root (33 off 92 balls) early in the second session on Tuesday to all but end the visitors' slender chances of saving the Test. While all-rounder Moeen Ali put up a quickfire 38-run stand with Stuart Broad (5 not out) for the last wicket, he eventually fell to Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who ended England's second innings with two wickets.

The series now moves to Ahmedabad where the third day-night Test will be played from February 24 at the newly constructed Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera. The fourth Test will also be played at this venue.

England had earlier won the first Test at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium by 227 runs