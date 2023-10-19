IND vs BAN, World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah's toe-crusher to Mahmudullah puts laser-guided missile to shame | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Mahmudullah's wicket with Shreyas Iyer.

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the finest exponents of yorker in world cricket at the moment and the 29-year-old once again displayed how excellent he is when it comes to the execution of the lethal delivery in the World Cup game against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Bumrah's corker on the second ball of the 50th over of Bangladesh's innings brought an end to Mahumudullah's cameo. In a fine display of craft, India's pace spearhead nailed a toe-crusher with pinpoint accuracy akin to a laser-guided missile headed to destroy its target.

The ball cannoned into the base of the middle stump and even a set Mahumudullah wasn't good enough to keep it out. The Bangladesh veteran was prepared with a high backlift to launch him down the ground and also for a short-pitched delivery as he was sitting deep in his crease but Bumrah who has been plying his trade for quite some time now disturbed Mahumuddulah's woodwork without making much fuss.

Latest Cricket News