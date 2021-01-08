Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's bullet throw ends centurion Steve Smith's innings on Day 2

Image Source : TWITTER/WASIMJAFFER14 Ravindra Jadeja was the star of Day 2 for India as he took four wickets, and threw a brilliant direct hit to end Steve Smith's innings.

Ravindra Jadeja shined for India in the first two sessions of Day 2 against Australia in the ongoing third Test in Sydney. The left-arm spinner took four wickets of the Aussie innings, and showed exemplary fielding skills to dismiss centurion Steve Smith, ending the Australian innings on 338.

Smith looked dangerous towards the closing stages of the Australian innings as he was finding gaps and boundaries at will. After scoring 6 runs off the first-three deliveries off Bumrah in the 106th over of the innings, Smith aimed for an attacking shot towards the leg side again and called for a two.

However, Jadeja's bullet throw denied Smith the chance to complete the second run, as he fell short off the crease.

Watch:

Australia were all out for 338 in their first innings, with Smith scoring a gritty 131-run knock to ensure the team had a fighting score on the board. Earlier, Will Pucovski (62) and Marnus Labuschagne (91) gave the hosts their strongest start of the series.

Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur @imjadeja ke throw par sandeh nahi karte 😉 #AUSvIND #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/R8N9xIzYCH — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 8, 2021

For India, Ravindra Jadeja was the top wicket-taker with four scalps, conceding 62 runs in his 18 overs.

The series is currently locked 1-1 after India's remarkable eight-wicket comeback win in the Melbourne Test, off-setting a humiliating loss in the opener in Adelaide.