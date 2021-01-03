AUS vs IND | MCG win hands India chance to reclaim top spot in ICC World Test Championship

Image Source : AP Team India

Contrary to the scene after the Adelaide low, the MCG win on December 29 opened whole new possibilities for Team India, one of which includes their opportunity to reclaim the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship.

India, who are presently part of the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under, lost their spot atop after ICC changed the rules for qualification for the final to be played at Lord's come summer. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot many contests were canceled, and hence ICC decided to consider the percentage of points won from played series as standard for qualification for the final, leaving India at No.2 and Australia as the new table leaders.

Australia further consolidated their spot with an eight-wicket win in the Pink Ball game at the Adelaide Oval last month, but their chances dampened after a loss of equal margin in Melbourne along with a penalty for slow over-rate. They still stand atop with 322 points and a PCT of 0.766. India stand second with 390 points and a PCT of 0.722.

If India can continue with their momentum and stun the Aussies at the Sydney Cricket Ground, they can finish with 420 points after the third Test with a PCT of 0.736. Australia's PCT will drop to 0.7155. The two will remain unaffected by the results in the New Zealand series against Pakistan.

However, India will have to maintain the run in the final Test as well, at the Gabba. If India lose the final Test, their PCT will drop to 0.7, similar to New Zealand's, provided they manage to clean sweep Pakistan at the Hagley Oval in the second Test. Australia, hence, will reclaim the top spot with a PCT of 0.733.

The third Test begins from January 7 onwards at the SCG.