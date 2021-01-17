AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 3: Cameron Green takes an absolute blinder to dismiss Rishabh Pant

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant's innings came to an end courtesy of an absolute blinder by Cameron Green at gully.

Indian batsmen's disappointing show in the ongoing Sydney Test continued on Day 3, as Rishabh Pant was dismissed on 23 after a promising start to the innings. Pant followed Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal, who all gave away their wickets rather cheaply after making a strong start.

Pant flapped a short-pitched delivery off Josh Hazlewood and Green, despite having very little time to react, bent down low to take a sharp catch and cut short the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's innings.

This was Pant's first Test innings on Australian soil with a score less than 25.

Watch:

Cameron Green said he's never been a gully fielder ... well, he's not getting out of there any time soon!



Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/IzttOVtrUu pic.twitter.com/mdIo6lDGYp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 17, 2021

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal was dismissed on the second ball of the second session, after India lost the crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (25) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (37) in the first session of Day 3.

Australia were bowled out on 369, with debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan taking three wickets each. Shardul Thakur also took three wickets in the innings.

The four-match series between India and Australia is currently level at 1-1.