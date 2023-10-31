India TV Sports Wrap on October 31: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Lionel Messi won his 8th Ballon d'Or while Pakistan will face Bangladesh in a do-or-die match in World Cup 2023

Afghanistan sent Sri Lanka to the brink as they seem like the only possible candidate worthy of causing panic amongst the current top four in the race to the semifinals in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Afghanistan now have six points in as many games and are still alive in the tournament. Pakistan face Bangladesh in a must-win clash in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31 while Lionel Messi won his record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to register their third win of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Afghanistan notched up their third win of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup beating Sri Lanka by 7 wickets as they chased the target of 241 runs down with rather ease while staying in the hunt for a spot in the semifinals.

World Cup 2023 points table: Afghanistan move up to 5th place, Pakistan drop to 7th

Afghanistan look like the only real contender to cause some panic among the current top-four teams in the race to the semifinals after their third win of the tournament while Pakistan have dropped to 7th and Sri Lanka to 6th place.

Pakistan take on Bangladesh in a must-win clash

Pakistan will take on lowly Bangladesh in their World Cup 2023 campaign's first must-win clash having suffered four losses in the tournament so far. Bangladesh will be officially eliminated if they lose on Tuesday, October 31 in Kolkata.

Lionel Messi achieves his record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or beating Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi won his 8th Ballon d'Or (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023) having led Argentina to a FIFA World Cup title and PSG to Ligue 1 title as he pipped Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-finalists and pre-quarterfinalists set

Six teams have qualified for the quarter-finals in the 2023 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - Mumbai, Baroda, Punjab, Delhi, Vidarbha and Kerala while Assam among four teams including Bengal, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh will lock horns in pre-quarters for the remaining two spots in the last eight.

Sri Lanka have lost the most matches in World Cup history

Sri Lanka with 43 defeats, now have lost the most number of games in ODI World Cup history, one more than Zimbabwe, who have played just 57 matches.

Inzamam ul Haq has resigned as chief selector

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq has resigned as PCB chief selector over conflict of interest with respect to allegations of being a shareholder in a player management company

Maharashtra continue to dominate in National Games 2023

Maharashtra with 114 medals including 47 Gold, 34 Silver and 33 Bronze continue to dominate in the National Games in Goa while Haryana is in second place with a total of 50 medals.

Asian Champions Trophy: India beat China 2-1 to seal semifinals spot

Indian women's hockey team beat China to register their third win of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2-1 and seal a spot in the semi-finals.

Luis Rubiales banned for three years by FIFA

Former Spain football chief Luis Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA for forced kiss to woman football player Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup final 2023.

