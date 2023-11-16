India TV Sports Wrap on November 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia will take on South Africa in the second semi-final of the World Cup in Kolkata on Thursday after India booked their seat in the final

Team India sealed a spot in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup after winning the semi-final against New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami starred for India on a record-breaking night as the Men in Blue will be playing their fourth CWC final while they await their opponents, who will be fighting for the second spot as South Africa are up against Australia in Kolkata. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India seal final spot after a 70-run win against New Zealand in the semi-finals

Team India qualified for its fourth ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final after beating New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15 with Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami have record-breaking outings.

Australia take on South Africa in the second semi-final in Kolkata on Thursday

Australia will be up against South Africa with an aim to advance to the World Cup for the 8th time while the Proteas aim for a maiden final qualification in what has been a memorable campaign in India.

Kolkata weather continues to be a focus area with rain around

A reserve day is in place should it come to but all efforts will be taken to get the match done on Thursday, November 16 itself given inclement weather is on the horizon in Kolkata. The rain prediction has come down from 70 per cent last week to 25 per cent on the day and it is likely that there might be interruptions but a result is on the cards.

Sunil Gavaskar rips apart 'pitch switch' reports

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar tore into reports of a 'change in pitch' at Wankhede Stadium after the World Cup 2023 semi-final which alleged a foul play from the host nation. The ICC clarification refuted all such reports.

Pakistan make leadership changes after Babar Azam steps down as captain in all formats

Pakistan saw a bunch of decision-making being done on Wednesday evening after Babar Azam stepped down as captain in all formats. Shaheen Afridi was named the new T20I captain while Shan Masood will lead in Test matches.

Mohammad Hafeez named new Director of Cricket for Pakistan

Former skipper Mohammad Hafeez has replaced Mickey Arthur as the new Director of Cricket for Pakistan after the whole coaching staff was removed following a disastrous campaign in World Cup 2023.

Nasser Hussain hails Rohit Sharma for walking the talk as captain

Rohit Sharma has been sensational for India in World Cup 2023 and former England skipper Nasser Hussain has hailed the Indian captain's role at the top while saying that the focus might be on Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer but he has been the real force.

Rohit Sharma mimicked Shreyas Iyer's century celebration in a hilarious video

Rohit Sharma mimicked Shreyas Iyer's century celebration with a hilarious reaction as he acted like a drunk leaving his teammates in splits and the video has gone viral.

Mohammed Shami breaks Zaheer Khan's record, registers best figures for India in ODIs

Mohammed Shami with 23 wickets in World Cup has recorded the most wickets for an Indian bowler in a single World Cup edition and his 7/53 is the best figure in ODIs for an Indian.

India have now won 10 consecutive matches for the first time in ODIs

Team India has now won 10 consecutive ODIs for the first time surpassing 9-match winning streak in 2008-09 and 2017.

