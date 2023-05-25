India's proposed series against Afghanistan doubtful?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Afghanistan (file photo)

India is set to play Australia in the World Test Championship beginning in June. The tournament is scheduled to be played from June 7 to June 11, with June 12 to be kept as the reserved day. On the other hand, the men in blue will take on West Indies in a series including two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is beginning from July 12. Meanwhile, news had come that the Indian team could play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan from June 20 to June 30. However, according to the new update, the proposed series look doubtful.

With the final decision on Asia Cup's scheduling in September to be taken soon after IPL, according to Cricbuzz, the players will be deprived of rest ahead of the World Cup set to be played in October-November, raising a question on India vs Afghanistan series to take place.

Apart from this, there can be another probable reason that the BCCI's broadcast deal with Disney Star has already ended and a new tender has not come out yet. However, in such a scenario, there can be an interim arrangement but whether the board will get the right price for the same is doubtful.

Mirwais Ashraf, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) president is currently in India. He has come for the Indian Premier League final game, after being invited by the BCCI. There is also a meeting of the ACC after the summit clash on May 28 and the two boards may discuss the bilateral series. Even though the final decision on the same is yet to be taken, the commencement of the proposed series still looks doubtful.

