Exclusive | Meet Punjab Kings' Raj Angad Bawa, 20-year-old rising star of Indian cricket

Follow us on Image Source : RAJ BAWA Raj Angad Bawa

In an India TV exclusive interview, cricketer Raj Angad Bawa shared his experiences with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League for whom he made his debut in 2022 but unfortunately was ruled out of the 2023 edition due to a shoulder injury. Bawa is an all-rounder who is also seen as an important successor to Hardik Pandya in the Indian cricket team. The 20-year-old is the grandson of Trilochan Singh, who was part of the Olympics-winning Hockey team. He is a rising young talent in Indian cricket and has been impressive in all the matches he has played so far.

The star Indian cricketer took 4 wickets in India A's match against New Zealand and 5 wickets in the Under 19 World Cup when he was named the player of the match. In the interview, Raj spoke about his cricket journey and childhood memories with his idol Yuvraj Singh.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

When did your cricket journey begin? Your father coached Yuvraj Singh as well, are there any memories with him?

My father is a coach so I was involved with the sport from a very young age. However, my cricket journey began when I used to play under 14. Yuvraj Singh is my idol and I have learnt a lot from him. Talking about memories with him, I was very short-tempered when I was a kid. So Yuvraj used to tease me and I remember getting angry during that time.

You took the famous 5-wicket haul in the U19 World Cup final match against England. What was going on in your mind when you were bowling?

I thought I should pick as many wickets as I can in order to keep the momentum on our side. I discussed this with Captain Yash Dhull and the plan was executed.

Image Source : ICCRaj Bawa during under-19 final match

Your grandfather, the late Trilochan Singh was a part of the Olympic-winning hockey team, as an athlete what lessons did you learn from him?

During those times they didn't have many facilities like we have now and he used to play crucial matches despite injuries. I remember one of his stories when he played a tournament with a fractured thumb and performed brilliantly and I learnt to give my best irrespective of the situation.

You made your IPL debut for PBKS in 2022 and played 2 matches for them. Please share your experience with the team.

I learned a lot from all the senior players including Shikhar Dhawan. I have a good bond with Arshdeep Singh. I remember my debut was not very good and I was feeling low. But Arshdeep and Sandeep Sharma (who is now in Rajasthan Royals) put the cake on my face and tried to cheer me up with the fun.

Image Source : PBKS/TWITTERShikhar Dhawan and Raj Bawa in PBKS camp

Who is your favourite captain when given a choice between Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli?

MS Dhoni is my favourite captain, especially in ICC tournaments. However, Virat Kohli's captaincy in Tests and Sanju Samson's captaincy in IPL is also commendable.

Who is your inspiration?

My family members are my inspiration and when it comes to cricket, it's Yuvraj Singh. My father taught me this biggest life lesson in childhood that, whatever you do in your life the most important thing is to be a good person first.

Image Source : RAJ BAWARaj Bawa with family

What advice would you like to give the youngsters who aspire to make their career in sports?

The most important thing in sports is to enjoy when you are playing instead of taking pressure. Also, one should respect the game and play honestly.

When do you expect to make a cut in the Indian squad?

I don't have a time frame for it. According to me, it's all written in destiny and my work is to give my best, work hard and keep improving in the game.

Latest Cricket News