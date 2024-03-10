India become new world No. 1 ranked team across formats

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India.

Team India have reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings after their 4-1 series over England. They have pipped Australia to regain the apex position whereas the Aussies have now slipped to the second spot.

India's dominant win over England in the fifth and final Test of their five-match series against England has helped them achieve the honour yet again as they now have 122 rating points compared to Australia's 117. India's achievement in the Test rankings now means that they are now the No. 1 ranked side across the three formats.

Ben Stokes' England are ranked third in the red-ball format and have accumulated 111 raking points.

Notably, Australia are currently playing New Zealand, who are placed fourth on the standings with 104 rating points, in the second Test of the series but the outcome of the same won't affect India's position at the top of the tree.

India are also at the top of the World Test Championship points table with six victories and a points percentage system of 68.51.

The Men in Blue are also at the top of the ODI Team Rankings with 121 ratings whereas the reigning world champions are second with 118 rating points. The Rohit Sharma-led side is also at the zenith of the T20I Team Rankings with 266 ratings and England are placed second with 256 points in their kitty.

