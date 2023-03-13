Monday, March 13, 2023
     
India qualify for WTC Final as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets

India have qualified for the WTC final as New Zealand have beaten Sri Lanka in the first Test by three wickets thanks to a sensational ton from Kane Williamson.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2023 12:17 IST
Kane Williamson
Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson

New Zealand and Sri Lanka played out an absolute thriller at the Hagley Oval. The hosts chased down 285 runs on the final day that was marred by rain thanks to Kane Williamson who smashed an unbeaten ton and also got the team over the line off the final ball of the day. With this win for New Zealand, India have qualified for the WTC final irrespective of the result of the ongoing Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad. Sri Lanka needed to win the two-match Test series by 2-0 to have any chance of making it to the WTC final.

More to follow...

