Monday, March 13, 2023
     
  IND vs AUS 4th Test, Live Cricket Score, Day 5, Latest Updates: Can Ashwin and co. win it for India?
Kartik Mehindru
March 13, 2023 8:42 IST
IND vs AUS 4th Test - Live Blog

Virat Kohli powered the Indian team to churn up a strong response to Australia's first innings score of 480. The former Indian captain smashed his 28th test ton and just missed out on a well-deserved double ton as he fell on 186. Meanwhile, Australian openers went unbeaten at 3/0 and still trail by 88 runs. 

Can Ashwin and Company inspire a magical performance and take down the Aussies on the last day? Let's find out. 

Live updates :IND vs AUS, Day 5

  • Mar 13, 2023 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Update Regarding Shreyas Iyer

    The result of Shreyas Iyer's back scan is out, and it isn't promising, a report in Cricbuzz states. The KKR skipper is now a doubtful starter for the ODI series against Australia, and his participation in IPL this season is also up in the air. 

    The report further states that Iyer will have to undergo further Tests and be treated by a specialist. The selectors present in Ahmedabad are expected to take a call regarding his participation in the ODIs against Australia. 

    Read detailed report Here

  • Mar 13, 2023 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Hello & Welcome

    Well, it even feels odd to type this, but hello & welcome to Day 5, yes, you read that right and I wrote it right. Welcome to the Day 5 of the last Test between India and Australia. I am Kartik Mehindru, and I will be taking you through every update throughout the game. 

    Can the bowlers win it for India? We are about 50 minutes away from the live-action. Fasten your seatbelts, this can as well be a thriller. 

