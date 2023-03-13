IND vs AUS 4th Test, Live Cricket Score, Day 5, Latest Updates: Can Ashwin and co. win it for India?

The result of Shreyas Iyer's back scan is out, and it isn't promising, a report in Cricbuzz states. The KKR skipper is now a doubtful starter for the ODI series against Australia, and his participation in IPL this season is also up in the air.

The report further states that Iyer will have to undergo further Tests and be treated by a specialist. The selectors present in Ahmedabad are expected to take a call regarding his participation in the ODIs against Australia.

